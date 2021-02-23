By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters doused a two-alarm fire at a Modesto convenience store early Tuesday morning before it could get to a nearby apartment building.

Scene of the fire Tuesday morning. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

Modesto Fire says crews responded to the scene along the 200 block of H Street a little after 4 a.m. A single-story convenience store was on fire, crews reported, with the smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

Flames were getting close to a large two-story apartment building nearby, prompting the structure to be evacuated as a precaution.

A second-alarm was then called. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control before they could spread beyond the rear of the store.

No injuries were reported, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.