FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A hit-and-run suspect accused of killing an 81-year-old woman in Fairfield has been tracked down in Texas.
Araceli Marin, 26, was arrested Tuesday. He’s accused of hitting Namie Stewart in October and fleeing the scene.
Investigators say “strong leads” led them to El Paso, Texas, where they found Marin and his damaged car. Marin is facing several charges including manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death, concealing evidence and driving on a suspended license.
Stewart was a grandmother known for her infectious smile and big personality. Originally from Korea, Stewart moved to Fairfield in 1963. Her husband worked at Travis Air Force Base, her family says.
