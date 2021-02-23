SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People needing to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment will soon be able to take SacRT for free.
Starting March 1, the Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering rides to all Sacramento County vaccination sites within their service area. These include sites like hospitals and pharmacies, among other locations.
To get on for free, all riders will need to do is show their COVID-19 vaccine appointment confirmation.
All people waiting and riding on public transportation need to wear a mask for face covering.
Vaccinations are only open for people 65 and older in Sacramento County at the moment. Vaccines have been in short supply due to logistics issues caused by severe weather across the US, prompting some sites to reschedule or cancel appointments.
More from CBS Sacramento: