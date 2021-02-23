PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, is calling out Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill after lyrics to his new song were released online. The controversy over the lyrics in Meek’s new song, “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” surround a verse that mentions the late Kobe Bryant.

“Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Vanessa posted a message to Meek on her Instagram story, calling the lyrics “insensitive and disrespectful.”

“Dear @MeekMill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact,” Vanessa’s Instagram story read.

Meek says he privately apologized to Vanessa but he also posted a public apology on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!,” Meek tweeted.

It’s unclear if Meek is going to change the lyrics in the song.