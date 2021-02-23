WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Moving into the red tier is a sign of progress for businesses in Yolo County.

“You’re getting kind of immune to it,” said Lenny Marandino, the owner of Caliroots Fitfusion.

An upgrade to the state’s red tier will allow changes to the way Marandino can do business with modifications.

“It does mean that we can get some people in here,” he said.

The move allows for reduced restrictions for restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses as well. Marandino says it’s a step in the right direction especially for his industry that hasn’t had the backing as others.

“Unfortunately, there isn’t like a big lobbying party for gyms as opposed to, you know, restaurants and nail salons and hair,” he said.

The constant whiplash of opening and closing has led some businesses to follow their own rules. Many restaurants across the region have choosing to operate indoors even though it’s not allowed yet.

“Very tired of the outside dining and the cars, the parking lot. I like being inside, seeing the environment,” said Sean Elliott.

With the growing number of places doing things their own way, does a change in tiers even matter?

Although Marandino has been following the rules, he says for other businesses, it may not.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“You gotta do what you have to do that is your choice as the business owner to do that, I completely understand,” he said.

He’s just excited to bring people back inside.

“We couldn’t be happier about this to actually have the allowance for the county to be able to this it has been a consistent struggle,” Marandino said.