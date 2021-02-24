SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department released video Wednesday from a police shooting last week in East Sacramento.
Police say officers were called to an East Sacramento home after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had allegedly burned her car, threatened to kill her, and was possibly armed.
Officers spotted the suspect driving a red minivan in the area and tried to pull him over, but he took off. A chase then started, with officers at one point using “stop-sticks” to try and disable the car.
The suspect, 38-year-old Adan Martinez, eventually was cornered in an industrial complex in the 8500 block of Fruitridge Road. When he tried to get away, two officers opened fire.
Martinez was treated and released from the hospital. He’s now being held at the Sacramento County Jail on charges of arson, stalking, evasion and narcotics-related offenses.
The incident is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department's Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division.
View the video released by the Sacramento Police Department here (Warning: Viewer discretion is strongly advised).