ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Deputies say they have arrested a woman suspected of identity theft after a traffic stop in Roseville last week.
Back on Feb. 19, a deputy pulled over a vehicle near Sierra College Boulevard and Eureka Road near Roseville. After contacting the driver, 43-year-old Jody Corbella, the deputy discovered she was a parolee out of Citrus Heights.
A search was then done of Corbella's purse. The deputy soon discovered someone else's driver's license inside.
Deputies say that person had reported that their wallet had been stolen. Further, there had also been fraudulent charges made to their bank accounts.
Pictures of credit cards and other identification cards were also soon discovered on Corbella's phone.
Corbella has since been arrested and is now facing charges of identity theft, possession of stolen property, and violating parole.