SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dash camera video of the shooting that left Deputy Adam Gibson and K9 Riley dead in January has now been released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened back on the night of Jan. 18. As previously detailed by the department, the situation started as a traffic stop near Arden Way and Avondale Avenue.

Deputies say the vehicle matched the description of a car that had been reported stolen. The driver was soon identified as a man who was on active parole – 46-year-old Robert Stephen Calderon.

The suspect took off and a search for him started. A short chase soon ended inside Cal Expo near the horse racing track.

As seen in the dash camera video, Calderon crashed into a concrete curb and a chain-link fence. Deputies soon swarmed the car.

Calderon refused to get out of the car. Deputies then used less-lethal projectiles at the windows of his car to try and see inside.

A K9 was then released – which was when some shots started coming from inside the vehicle, deputies say. Two deputies, including Gibson, and K9 Riley were hurt. Several deputies then returned fire.

The video shared by the sheriff’s office does not show the shooting due to its graphic nature, the department says, but audio of the shooting is played. Dozens of shots could be heard.

Deputy Gibson was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. He was 31-years-old and a 6-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. He was laid to rest in February.

K9 Riley was 5-years-old and had been with the sheriff’s office for 3 years.

Calderon was also pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The other deputy hurt in the shooting is a 13-year veteran of the department. That deputy continues to recover at home, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident remains under investigation.

View the video released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office here (Warning: Viewer discretion is strongly advised).