MANTECA (CBS13) — Detectives have linked a group of four people to a series of alleged organized store thefts across the San Joaquin Valley.

Last week, Manteca police say a Target loss prevention worker contacted them about two women who were recognized as suspects in a previous theft at the store. In that previous late January incident, the woman stole around $1,400 in merchandise.

Further, detectives identified the woman as suspects in a Modesto Target theft that resulted in a large number of over-the-counter medications being stolen.

With the help of the loss prevention worker closely watching the suspects leave and get into a waiting car, officers were able to stop the group – which included the two women and two men.

A total of around $7,000 in medication stolen from that Modesto incident were found in the group’s car, police say.

The group has been identified as 37-year-old Kurtis Chappell, 30-year-old Devante Ayers, 24-year-old Mishenna Bowman and 23-year-old Keoni Wyrick. All four of the suspects are Fresno residents, police say.

Detectives say the group has been linked to thefts in several cities along with the Modesto and Manteca incidents.

All four have been arrested and are facing charges of organized retail theft, grand theft, and possession of stolen property. Further, police say Wyrick and Bowman were also on probation.