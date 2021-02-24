SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of Sacramento catholic school students rallied for change Wednesday after one of their classmates was accused of bullying in blackface.

St. Francis Catholic High School confirmed Wednesday that the student responsible for the blackface photo is no longer a student at the school.

That announcement came after more than 100 students, parents and alumni rallied outside the campus saying there is a pattern of systemic racism that is not being addressed.

The “United for Change” event pushed for change, saying it is necessary to create a more inclusive learning environment for students of color, specifically Black students.

“The school needs to realize we won’t stop. There needs to be a stop to the way they are treating their students. There needs to be change within our school community,” St. Francis sophomore Angeela Mathenge said.

In the statement, St. Francis President Theresa Rodgers said the school will “continue to honor the commitment we made to create change within our community and support healing within our students and families of color–specifically our Black and African American students.”

Last June, a group of former students and parents took to social media to express racial mistreatment at St. Francis. The school then launched a racial reconciliation program, which trains staff in racial bias and aims to build diversity into the curriculum.