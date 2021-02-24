WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Establishments are scrambling to reopen after Yolo County graduated Tuesday into the red tier.

Three closures and three reopenings — that’s what Kick-N-Mule manager Christina Gurr has been yo-yo-ing between since the pandemic started, thanks to ever-changing tiers.

“It’s been rough,” she said.

And it’s been exhausting.

“It’s hard to try to readjust every time there are new guidelines. All the waste that we had to throw away because we are opening and closing,” Gurr said.

For the first time since November, Yolo County is back in the red tier allowing for some indoor dining.

The yo-yo-ing between tiers is also having a huge impact on Danielle Bettencourt, owner of The Streets of London Pub. On this Groundhog Day of reopening, she’s manning the orders and drinks working with a skeleton crew.

“Being open and closed they are not able to bring in that income that they once were,” Bettencourt said.

She’s now having to hire more people still unsure how long the reopening this time around will last or if this is the beginning of the end.

Her focus is on getting more help.

“I will have to hire several new people yup we are getting busier and busier which is fantastic,” she said.

Cristina is just hoping the yo-yo-ing between tiers and the impact it’s had on business is a thing of the past.

“I think we are at the end of the madness,” Gurr said.