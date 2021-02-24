ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man suspected of prowling a Roseville neighborhood has been arrested, police say.
Roseville police say, over the past few weeks, a man has been seen walking around the Diamond Oaks neighborhood. People have been reporting the man’s odd behavior, including him allegedly looking over fences or into homes.READ MORE: 3 Arrested For Suspected Robbery, Shooting That Left Sacramento 7-Eleven Clerk Dead
Further, over the weekend, that same man – 23-year-old Lincoln resident Carlos G. Felipe – is suspected of breaking into and burglarizing an occupied home along the 100 block of Glenwood Circle.READ MORE: Two More Kids Kicked Out Of Sacramento Catholic School Tied To Parents' OnlyFans Scandal
On Tuesday, officers arrested Felipe in connection to the home burglary. Police say Felipe had been staying with family at a residence along the 400 block of Diamond Oaks Road.
Felipe had been out on probation out of Sacramento for charges of assault with a deadly weapon. He has since been booked into the South Placer Jail and is being held on $1 million bail.MORE NEWS: Sacramento County Weekly Vaccine Shipment Comes Up Short
Police say the constant tips from the neighborhood helped them make the arrest.