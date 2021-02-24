SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the three suspects wanted for the robbery and shooting that left a Sacramento convenience store clerk dead.

The shooting happened early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven convenience store along the 1100 block of 43rd Avenue.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE – DETECTIVES MAKE ARRESTS IN CONVENIENCE STORE HOMICIDE Homicide detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with the homicide of a convenience store clerk that occurred on February 22, 2021. Details in link below:https://t.co/4BIywPMiZ1 https://t.co/BIX7F0ix1T — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 24, 2021

Sacramento police say a customer had walked into the store and found the clerk had been shot. Medics soon rushed the clerk to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators found that the clerk had been shot after an apparent robbery.

Three suspects were identified in the shooting: 24-year-old Gabriel Knorr, 23-year-old Adam Waddell and 19-year-old Diana Shaynuk.

On Wednesday, police announced that all three had been arrested.

“We hope that an arrest in this incident provides some closure to the victim’s family and anybody in our community that has been affected by this incident,” said South Command Captain Adam Green in a statement about the arrests.

Knorr is now facing homicide charges. Wadell and Shaynyuk are facing robbery charges. No other suspects are wanted, police say.

The name of the clerk killed has not been released at this point.