SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A wanted felon was arrested after an hours-long standoff in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday evening.
Police say 55-year-old Scott Nevin was out on bail on 50 felony charges and had numerous warrants for his arrest for charges including domestic violence and intimidating witnesses.
Nevin drove to South Lake Tahoe from Santa Cruz County after deputies there served a search warrant on his home, police said. During the search, Santa Cruz officials reportedly found 43 weapons, and tactical vests with Washoe County Sheriff's Office patches on them. Washoe County is located in Nevada next to South Lake Tahoe, it includes the Reno area.
South Lake Tahoe police found Nevin at a residence on the 3700 block of Alder Avenue Wednesday, but say he refused to make contact with officers. Law enforcement surrounded the house and evacuated the neighborhood as a precaution. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to help contact Nevin. At one point, power was shut off in the neighborhood.
Nevin was eventually taken into custody after a short struggle with law enforcement. Police say he sustained minor injuries but no officers were hurt.