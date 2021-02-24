SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Strong winds Wednesday dealt another blow to already struggling businesses. Tents were barely hanging on in midtown Sacramento at some restaurants welcoming outdoor dining.

“It’s crazy, I thought it was going to be 76. So, I wasn’t prepared for this,” explained customer Raeselle Lao.

Kent Souza spent time cleaning up after mother nature served another blow to his wine bar, 58 Degrees & Holding, that just reopened two months ago.

“It makes it really hard to operate. One minute it is sunny, and everything is good, everyone is having a good time and the next thing we got 25 mph winds,” said General Manager, Kent Souza.

The aggressive winds pushed away Souza’s hope for customers.

“We have had one table and the tent almost blew over on them,” he said.

Mulvaney’s B&L wasn’t as lucky keeping their tent grounded.

“Our other chef, a pretty good-sized boy, was trying to hold the tent down and it just took off straight across the street and unfortunately hit that chef’s car,” explained owner Bobbin Mulvaney.

The damaged tent also took out their outdoor seating for the night, another loss for the business.

“It was the COVID, the fires, then more fires, the COVID, the heat,” she explained. “Its just another bump in this really bumpy road.”

The wind so strong, some restaurants decided to bring their customers inside, against county health guidelines.

Rain, shine, or windstorm, some say they are willing to brave the elements to keep business alive.

“It’s frustrating at times but I know there are restaurants that are trying to make a living and we are trying to support,” said customer Luke Wainescott.