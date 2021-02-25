WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police shot and killed a man on Ikea Court in West Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

CBS13 crews heard approximately eight gunshots just before 4 p.m. on Ikea Court near Reed Avenue and saw a person down in the street. Police taped off the area between the Arco and Shell gas stations and an ambulance and fire truck responded to the scene alongside several police vehicles.

West Sacramento Police Sergeant Stefan Iwanicki says officers were originally called to the Walmart parking lot around 3:45 p.m. about a suspect armed with a knife.

That suspect, a man in his 20s, was shot by officers after getting out of his car on Ikea Court, not far from the parking lot, police said. Officers have not confirmed that the suspect was armed.

Witnesses at the Arco gas station say they saw police surround a person in their vehicle and order the suspect to get out.

According to witnesses, the suspect had something in their hand when they got out of their car. Some witnesses say they heard a taser deployed before the shots were fired.

Officials say at least one officer opened fire.

CBS13 photographers witnessed a gun and knife on the ground next to the body after the shooting. Police confirm those items are not any of their department weapons.

“We don’t know, he was clearly dead on the ground, just laying on the ground, and we saw police still pointing guns at him,” a witness said.

“I just heard one warning, ‘get back,’ and one of the cops shot him with a taser and the other guys just started shooting him with the gun,” another witness said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police urge people to avoid the area, as the streets will be closed for several hours while they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.