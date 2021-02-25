EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large drug sales bust in El Dorado County has resulted in five arrests, authorities say.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, last week, their Narcotics Unit served warrants relating to a large-scale illegal drug operation. Exactly where in the county the search warrants were served was not disclosed.READ MORE: DA Files Murder Charges Against Suspected Drunk Driver In Fatal West Sacramento Crash
As a result of the search warrants, five people were arrested on numerous felony drug possession and sales charges.
In total, the sheriff’s office says they also seized 6.33 pounds of fentanyl, 2.92 pounds of heroin, .76 pounds of meth, and 200 fentanyl pills.READ MORE: Large Outdoor Gathering Prompts Clampdown On Tents In Downtown Davis
Further, more than $66,500 in cash was also seized by deputies. Four guns were also taken.
MORE FROM CBS13: Stimulus Check Update: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400MORE NEWS: 2 Indicted For Trafficking Meth, Fentanyl To Rocklin For Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization
The names of the people arrested have not been released at this time.