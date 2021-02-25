  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Drug Bust, El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large drug sales bust in El Dorado County has resulted in five arrests, authorities say.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, last week, their Narcotics Unit served warrants relating to a large-scale illegal drug operation. Exactly where in the county the search warrants were served was not disclosed.

As a result of the search warrants, five people were arrested on numerous felony drug possession and sales charges.

In total, the sheriff’s office says they also seized 6.33 pounds of fentanyl, 2.92 pounds of heroin, .76 pounds of meth, and 200 fentanyl pills.

Further, more than $66,500 in cash was also seized by deputies. Four guns were also taken.

The names of the people arrested have not been released at this time.