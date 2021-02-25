ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Crews have cleaned up after a FedEx big rig crash made a big mess along westbound Interstate 80 in Roseville early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. along the westbound side the freeway near Douglas Boulevard.
Crew working on removing Big Rig jackknifed and on shoulder WB Near Douglas on ramp. Minor injuries to driver. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/fgZEh49RkH
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 25, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a FedEx truck apparently jackknifed near the on-ramp.
Despite the cab suffering what looked to be significant damage, officers said the driver only suffered minor injuries.
Work crews had to clean up a significant amount of debris left by the crash, but all lanes were back open by the morning commute hours.