By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Crews have cleaned up after a FedEx big rig crash made a big mess along westbound Interstate 80 in Roseville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. along the westbound side the freeway near Douglas Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a FedEx truck apparently jackknifed near the on-ramp.

Despite the cab suffering what looked to be significant damage, officers said the driver only suffered minor injuries.

Work crews had to clean up a significant amount of debris left by the crash, but all lanes were back open by the morning commute hours.