DAVIS (CBS13) — Officials have identified the woman killed by a falling tree limb in a Davis park Tuesday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Comey.
Officials say Comey was with her child at Slide Hill park when the tree limb fell just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.
It’s unclear if the strong wind was a factor in the tree limb falling. Experts estimate the branch was about 30 feet long and weighed around 100 pounds. Rob Cain, Urban Forest Manager, said the branch fell from 40 to 50 feet in the air. The force was so strong it broke through a cement table.
According to Davis police, the tree in question was last inspected in November 2019.