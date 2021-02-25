SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on a suspicious device investigation on Thursday:

12:37 p.m.

More than 100 weapons were found inside the home, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says that among those weapons were three sticks of dynamite that also had a timer.

A man in his 30s is now being held.

12:19 p.m.

Authorities say there is now no current threat to the area and roads have now been reopened.

A law enforcement officer presence remains at the scene.

It appears that authorities are investigating a house along Mission Avenue. A cache of weapons looks to have been found inside.

No other information about the suspicious device that prompted a shelter-in-place at nearby Jesuit High has been released yet.

12:05 p.m.

Jesuit High School is sheltering in place after a suspicious device was found in the area late Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies respond to Mission Avenue between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Arden Way after a suspicious device was found.

Out of an abundance of caution, Jesuit Sacramento is being asked to Shelter in Place while the Sheriff's Office Explosive Ordinance Detail is in the process of rendering their scene safe.



All students, faculty and staff are secure in locked buildings as of 11:33 am. https://t.co/ny04ZLGAf5 — Jesuit Sacramento (@JesuitHighSac) February 25, 2021

No details about the device, and why authorities believe it is suspicious, have been released at this time. An Explosive Ordinance Detail team is now at the scene to render the device safe.

Jesuit High School remains on a shelter-in-place as of 11:30 a.m. The school says all students, faculty and staff are secure in locked buildings.

People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.