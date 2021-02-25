  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lincoln News, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) — A pair accused of stealing horse saddles from a trailer in Lincoln have been arrested, deputies say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the morning of Feb. 19, a person reported seeing two people get into his neighbor’s trailer. The neighbor went to confront the suspects, prompting them to run off with some saddles worth around $3,000.

Both suspects were seen running towards Highway 65. Deputies soon responded and started searching the area, eventually spotting the suspects hiding behind a pillar near a drainage pipe.

Deputies promptly arrested the pair, who have since been identified as 47-year-old Kevin Sutton and 47-year-old Vella Gibson, both Yuba County residents.

RELATED: Stimulus Check Update: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400

Both suspects are facing grand theft charges. The saddles have been returned to their rightful owner.