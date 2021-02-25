LINCOLN (CBS13) — A pair accused of stealing horse saddles from a trailer in Lincoln have been arrested, deputies say.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the morning of Feb. 19, a person reported seeing two people get into his neighbor’s trailer. The neighbor went to confront the suspects, prompting them to run off with some saddles worth around $3,000.
Both suspects were seen running towards Highway 65. Deputies soon responded and started searching the area, eventually spotting the suspects hiding behind a pillar near a drainage pipe.
Deputies promptly arrested the pair, who have since been identified as 47-year-old Kevin Sutton and 47-year-old Vella Gibson, both Yuba County residents.
Both suspects are facing grand theft charges. The saddles have been returned to their rightful owner.