WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is dead after a shooting on Ikea Court in West Sacramento Thursday afternoon.
CBS13 crews heard approximately eight gunshots just before 4 p.m. on Ikea Court near Reed Avenue and saw a person down in the street.
Police have taped off the area between the Arco and Shell gas stations. An ambulance and fire truck on the scene alongside several police vehicles.
Witnesses at the Arco gas station say they saw a person in their car get blocked in by police and told to get out of the car. Some say they heard a taser deployed before the shots were fired.
CBS13 photographers witnessed a gun and knife on the ground next to the body after the shooting.
“We don’t know, he was clearly dead on the ground, just laying on the ground, and we saw police still pointing guns at him,” a witness said.
West Sacramento police have not released any information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.