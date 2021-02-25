MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Marysville family is devastated after their loved one lost her unborn child in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Officials say a driver crashed crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into Robbi Megazzi as she was driving to work on Hammerton Smartville Road.

Sarah Brockett will never forget that 5 a.m phone call from her sister-in-law.

“Her words were, ‘I can’t feel my legs, help me,’ and then hung up,” Brockett said. “I went and woke up my brother up and I told him Robbi was in a car accident.”

California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter said that the crash is still being investigated and that drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. Both drivers in the crash were taken to Rideout Medical Center for their injuries. But, Megazzi was set to give birth to a baby boy in 28 days on the day of the crash.

Brockett later got a terrifying text for her brother, Megazzi’s husband.

“He texted me and said my baby boy didn’t make it,” Brockett said.

CHP said that Megazzi’s unborn child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Megazzi is currently recovering from her injuries. Her sisters-in-law told CBS13 that her upper leg was crushed on her left side and her right ankle was crushed.

“She had a ruptured diaphragm, torn uterus, and they removed her spleen because it wouldn’t stop bleeding,” Crystal Bott, Megazzi’s other sister-in-law, said.

Bott is also expecting and wonders what could’ve been for their kids.

“They were definitely supposed to grow up together. We got pregnant around the same time. We announced together at the pumpkin patch with our families. They were supposed to be babysat by grandma together,” Bott said.

A sudden crash breaking this family. But, not shattering their love for the boy they were so excited to meet.

“He isn’t just some unborn child. He had an identity. And, his identity was Maverick Jensen Brocket. And he was about to join us in such short weeks. His mom will never get to hold him,” Brockett said.