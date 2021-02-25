SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A federal grand jury on Thursday handed down indictments to two people accused of transporting methamphetamine and fentanyl to Placer County for a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization, the US Department of Justice announced.
Demecio Navarro Sanchez, 66, of Mexico, and Daniel Melchor, 20, of Santa Ana, both face charges of conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute, according to US Attorney McGregor W. Scott, of the DOJ's Eastern District of California.
On Oct. 16, 2020, officers seized around 19,000 counterfeit oxycodone M-30 pills containing fentanyl and 38.5 pounds of meth, the DOJ said. The items were located in separate vehicles Navarro and Melchor used to transport them to Rocklin on behalf of the drug organization.
Both men face life in prison if convicted.
The Rocklin Police Department, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team, and California Highway Patrol worked the investigation.