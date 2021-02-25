SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Two inmates are back behind bars after trying to escape from the Honor Farm Facility through a skylight Thursday, officials said.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said inmate Rury Lopez, 30, and Edwin Barerra Lopez, 24, used a fire extinguisher to break a skylight in the ceiling then ran across the barrack roof in an attempt to escape.
A correctional officer reportedly heard footsteps on the roof and found the broken skylight, prompting an emergency perimeter check and count of the inmates.
Officials say the transportation department found both inmates running in a field near the facility. They were taken into custody and are facing new escape charges, the sheriff's office said.
Because of the pandemic, the sheriff’s office says some inmates that are sentenced to state prison are housed at the county’s minimum-security facility.