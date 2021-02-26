Deja McClendon On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'We Really Want To See This Grow'A new women's professional volleyball league is coming to CBS Sports Network this weekend. Deja McClendon shares what it means to influence the next generation of young girls in her sport.

Kings Lose Ninth-Straight Game 140-121 To KnicksImmanuel Quickley scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half, and Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds to power the New York Knicks to a 140-121 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Jordan Larson On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'Being Able To Play Pro In The United States Is Amazing'The 2x Olympian previews Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on CBS Sports Network and shares what it means to be playing volleyball professionally in the United States after a long journey around the world with her sport.

Nets Send Kings To 8th Straight LossBruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.