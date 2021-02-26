SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say that a driver ran off after crashing into a Sacramento home Friday morning.
Car crashes into house, narrowly missing fire hydrant. Driver ran off. Nobody hurt, but lots of damage to home. 12th Ave West of Hwy99. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @CameronCGlenn @JohnDabkovich @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/PKPYKBp7mi
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 26, 2021
The crash happened along 12th Avenue, just west of Highway 99.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car narrowly missed hitting a fire hydrant before crashing through some bushes and into the house.
No one inside the home was hurt, but the structure did suffer some damage.
A description of the driver has not been released at this point.