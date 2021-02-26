  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say that a driver ran off after crashing into a Sacramento home Friday morning.

The crash happened along 12th Avenue, just west of Highway 99.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car narrowly missed hitting a fire hydrant before crashing through some bushes and into the house.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the structure did suffer some damage.

More From CBS13: When Could You Get A Third Stimulus Check?

A description of the driver has not been released at this point.