SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A big rig driver is facing DUI charges after reportedly driving with a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit early Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said a sergeant noticed a tractor-trailer stopped on Stockton Boulevard, north of 65th Street, blocking the #2 lane around 12:45 a.m. Friday. As the sergeant approached the truck, the big rig driver drove away.
Eventually, the sergeant caught up to the big rig in a parking lot on Stockton Boulevard south of 65th Street. A nearby security guard reportedly saw the driver, a 26-year-old from Elk Grove, trying to drop a bag of empty beer bottles out of the passenger side of the cab during the traffic stop.
More CHP officers responded to the scene and determined the driver had a blood alcohol content (BAC) four times the legal limit for a commercial driver. In California, the legal BAC limit for commercial drivers is .04% and .08% for non-commercial drivers.
The driver was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on DUI charges and the tractor-trailer was towed.
CHP says the driver was on his way to make a delivery to Safeway.