SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fiery crash blocked multiple westbound lanes on Highway 50 east of Stockton Boulevard Friday evening.
Video from the scene shows two vehicles engulfed in flames. The vehicles appear to be a truck and a sedan.
Three lanes of traffic were blocked on westbound 50 as crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. The lanes reopened around 6:10 p.m. but traffic continued to be congested in the area.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE in @SacCountyCA: ALL lanes OPEN on westbound U.S. Highway 50 just east of Stockton Blvd. Expect delays due to traffic congestion. #KnowBeforeYouGo @chp_esac @TheCityofSac @SacPolice @SacRegion511 @SacFirePIO @metrofirepio pic.twitter.com/F5fjbxXOY6
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 27, 2021
Officials have not released any more information about the crash. It's unclear if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.