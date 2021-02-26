'We Have Upheld Every Commitment': Steinberg Says Sacramento MLS Expansion Efforts To Continue After Lead Investor Backs OutMayor Darrell Steinberg said Sacramento's efforts to bring an MLS expansion team to the city will continue after a lead investor backed out of the deal, putting the plan in jeopardy.

High School Football: Full-Contact Practice Can Now Begin In Some California Counties, But No Games YetWith COVID-19 rules for youth sports being loosened, high school football teams are starting full-contact practice again.

Deja McClendon On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'We Really Want To See This Grow'A new women's professional volleyball league is coming to CBS Sports Network this weekend. Deja McClendon shares what it means to influence the next generation of young girls in her sport.

Kings Lose Ninth-Straight Game 140-121 To KnicksImmanuel Quickley scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half, and Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds to power the New York Knicks to a 140-121 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.