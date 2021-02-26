  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Highway 50, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fiery crash blocked multiple westbound lanes on Highway 50 east of Stockton Boulevard Friday evening.

Video from the scene shows two vehicles engulfed in flames. The vehicles appear to be a truck and a sedan.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked on westbound 50 as crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. The lanes reopened around 6:10 p.m. but traffic continued to be congested in the area.

Officials have not released any more information about the crash. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 