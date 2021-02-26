CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A man is facing nearly two dozen felony assault weapons charges and was placed on a mental health hold after a false report of a shooting in Carmichael led to the discovery of tens of thousands of ammunition rounds, dozens of guns, and fake explosives, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Bodai, 38, was initially booked Thursday into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge. Authorities have since added 19 felony assault weapons charges and are holding Bodai omn $250,000 bail.

Bodai allegedly called law enforcement to report workers inside of his Mission Avenue home repairing a gas leak were eating his food and he had them at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office said dispatchers soon heard a single gunshot and Bodai claimed he shot someone.

Arriving deputies learned that though a gun was fired, no one had been shot, and no one else was in the home.

Authorities said they found an massive cache of weapons and equipment and believe Bodai was suffering a mental crisis. He was placed on a 51-50 hold to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Deputies said they located around 30,000 AK-47 rounds, 5,000 AR-15 rounds and tens of thousands of semiautomatic handgun rounds. Additionally, 21 semiautomatic handguns, four revolvers, 18 rifles, three shotguns and 3 Polish-made grenade launchers.

See photos of the seized items below.

1 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

2 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

3 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

4 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

5 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

6 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

7 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

A large safe contained three apparent sticks of dynamite that were later determined to be fake.

The situation forced an evacuation for approximately 1,800 homes within a half-mile radius. Nearby Jesuit High School was also forced to shelter in place.

Dennis Litwin says he often stopped to chat with Bodai while walking through the neighborhood. He’s now in shock.

“Regular family guy, you know, I used to see him walking in the neighborhood, I think with his dad,” Litwin said.