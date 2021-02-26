High School Football: Full-Contact Practice Can Now Begin In Some California Counties, But No Games YetWith COVID-19 rules for youth sports being loosened, high school football teams are starting full-contact practice again.

Deja McClendon On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'We Really Want To See This Grow'A new women's professional volleyball league is coming to CBS Sports Network this weekend. Deja McClendon shares what it means to influence the next generation of young girls in her sport.

Kings Lose Ninth-Straight Game 140-121 To KnicksImmanuel Quickley scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half, and Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds to power the New York Knicks to a 140-121 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Jordan Larson On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'Being Able To Play Pro In The United States Is Amazing'The 2x Olympian previews Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on CBS Sports Network and shares what it means to be playing volleyball professionally in the United States after a long journey around the world with her sport.