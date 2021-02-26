SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has been detained after a skid-steer loader was commandeered from a Downtown Sacramento construction site late Thursday night.
Sacramento police say, around 11 p.m., officers responded the 1400 block of J Street to investigate a report of a stolen Bobcat.
Officers were able to track down the suspect and safely detain her in the area. Her name has not been released.
Some fencing appears to have been damaged during the theft.
Police say the woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.