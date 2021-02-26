FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A man accused of holding a victim against their will was arrested in Fairfield by officers responding to reports of human trafficking, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.
The arrest happened the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 23.
CHP Solano said it received a report of a human trafficking victim in a rented Dodge Charger. Officers located the vehicle and chased the driver into Fairfield. At some point, the suspect ran from the vehicle carrying a backpack.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was located a short time later and arrested, according to the CHP. Officers located the bag a short distance from the arrest and discovered a handgun inside.
The CHP said the investigation remains active and charges are pending.
Authorities said the victim was found with multiple injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment. They have since been released.
No further information was available.