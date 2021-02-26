Kings Snap Losing Streak With 110-107 Win Over PistonsThe Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a narrow 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

'We Have Upheld Every Commitment': Steinberg Says Sacramento MLS Expansion Efforts To Continue After Lead Investor Backs OutMayor Darrell Steinberg said Sacramento's efforts to bring an MLS expansion team to the city will continue after a lead investor backed out of the deal, putting the plan in jeopardy.

High School Football: Full-Contact Practice Can Now Begin In Some California Counties, But No Games YetWith COVID-19 rules for youth sports being loosened, high school football teams are starting full-contact practice again.

Deja McClendon On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'We Really Want To See This Grow'A new women's professional volleyball league is coming to CBS Sports Network this weekend. Deja McClendon shares what it means to influence the next generation of young girls in her sport.