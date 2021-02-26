  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A West Sacramento murder suspect openly wept as he faced a judge for the first time Friday.

Gabriel Poletti (credit: Yolo County Jail)

Gabriel Poletti is accused of crashing into a family’s car last week, killing a mother and father. Poletti broke down as the judge read the long list of charges against him, including two counts of murder and two counts of DUI causing injury.

The 27-year-old Elk Grove man buried his head in his hands and was given a tissue to wipe his eyes as he made his virtual appearance in court Friday afternoon.

He’s accused of being under the influence when he slammed head-on into Rasul and Anila Afzili, killing them on Jefferson Boulevard. The couple’s three-year-old and seven-month-old children were also in the car but survived.

The children are now in the care of family members.

According to the district attorney’s office, Poletti having a prior DUI conviction allowed for murder charges to be filed in this case.