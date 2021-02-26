Sacramento Mover Drove Historic Victorian Mansion Through San FranciscoA Sacramento-based business is getting a lot of attention after successfully moving a San Francisco Victorian home last weekend.

3 minutes ago

One Year Later: Early COVID Patient Remembers Military Quarantine After Cruise Ship OutbreakOne year ago a cruise ship from Japan carrying hundreds of American passengers docked in the port of Oakland.

13 minutes ago

Trailblazer Shattered Glass Ceilings As First Female African American Pilot To Fly U2 AircraftMerryl Tengesdal was the first and only Black woman to fly one of the toughest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, the U-2.

35 minutes ago

High School Sports Return In Parts Of CaliforniaYouth athletes are running at the chance to gear up for game time after months of sitting on the sidelines.

55 minutes ago

Billionaire Burkle Backs Out Of Sacramento MLS Expansion DealMayor Darrell Steinberg said Sacramento's efforts to bring an MLS expansion team to the city will continue after a lead investor backed out of the deal, putting the plan in jeopardy.

1 hour ago