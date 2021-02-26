SONORA (CBS13) – A 30-year-old Sonora man is accused of using Snapchat to exchange sexual acts and explicit images with more than 100 minors for drugs, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.
David Pacheco, who was on Post Release Community Supervision, faces charges of possession of child pornography and commission of sexual acts with a minor, in addition to other drug-related charges, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said it received a tip regarding suspicious behavior involving Pacheco and deputies contacted him where he was living in Crystal Falls.
A search of Pacheco's vehicle, the home and a storage unit "uncovered over 14 pounds of marijuana, nearly two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated marijuana, marijuana vape pens, tobacco products, alcohol products, and various marijuana laced snack products including candy, cereal, and fun-sized bags of chips," the sheriff's office said.
Tuolumne investigators said Pacheco exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with minors for marijuana. Additionally, Pacheco is accused of performing sexual acts with minors for other drugs.
According to the sheriff's office, Pacheco admitted to using Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app with images that disappear after a certain amount of time, to sell marijuana to minors around Tuolumne County. Pacheco reportedly said he required minors to send videos of themselves smoking pot to verify their identities before entering into a private chat to initiate a sale.
Investigators said Pacheco sold products to more than 100 students in middle school and high school.