He's facing charges of arson, false reports and risking a catastrophe.
PITTSBURGH (CBS Pittsburgh) – A Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after police say he falsely reported his vehicle as stolen then set it on fire.

Earlier this month, state police say 54-year-old Donald Cassidy of West Newton reported his vehicle as stolen.

A few days later, the vehicle was found off of White Ridge Road in Mt. Pleasant Township. Police say it had been set on fire and it was unrecognizable. A VIN number on the back of the vehicle matched one belonging to Cassidy, police say.

After taking his phone and executing a search warrant, police say a look through his Google history turned up the search, “how to set your car on fire and make it look like an accident.”

