SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A three-vehicle crash forced major delays on Interstate 80 in North Sacramento on Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision, initially reported as a four-car crash by Caltrans, happened in the westbound lanes of the freeway at West El Camino Avenue.
Details regarding the cause of the crash or how many people were involved were not available. At least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the CHP said.
Multiple lanes were blocked and the CHP said they reopened within 20 minutes.