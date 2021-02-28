CBS13 PM News Update - 2/28/21Here is what's going on around the region.

Evening Weather - 2/28/21Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

East Sac Hardware Store Closes Up ShopSoroush Rahimian cleared out his basket and checked out one last time at the East Sac Hardware Store, which is closing up shop for good Sunday.

Police Arrest 2 In Connection To October Oakdale ShootingA woman arrested in Stockton is suspected of a robbery and shooting of a 55-year-old man at an Oakdale Motel 6 in October, authorities said on Sunday.

Natomas Walmart Evacuated After Fireworks IncidentThe Walmart in Natomas was evacuated due to a fire that started when a customer lit fireworks in a clothing department, the Sacramento Fire Department said on Sunday.

