STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman arrested in Stockton is suspected of a robbery and shooting of a 55-year-old man at an Oakdale Motel 6 in October, authorities said on Sunday.
Amanda Cumming, 29, faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy and prostitution. Her alleged getaway driver, Stephen Delatorre, 30, was also arrested and faces charges of conspiracy and pandering.
The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. on October 23 at Motel 6 on East F Street, according to the Oakdale Police Department.
Authorities located the victim at the scene, who told them a woman stole his money and shot him when he chased her trying to get it back, police said. The gun has not yet been located.
The woman, later identified as Cumming, hopped into a blue sedan, later determined to be driven by Delatorre, police said.
Oakdale police said investigators identified the suspects while searching the internet and social media accounts related to suspected human trafficking activities. Authorities did not release any further information related to those activities.
Cumming was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop by officers with the Stockton Unified School District Police Department, while Delatorre was arrested Friday morning at a Stockton hotel, police said. Both were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.