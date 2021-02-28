WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The West Sacramento Police Department said officers broke up a sideshow with about two dozen vehicles on Sunday night.
The scene was in the area of 5th and C streets, near Burgers and Brew.
Video from the scene shows cars doing donuts and crowds of people in the streets.
West Sacramento police said no arrests were made and no citations were issued.
The crowd dispersed shortly after police arrived on the scene.
No other information was released.