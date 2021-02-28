Stockton AGT Winner On Mission To Create More Loving SocietyBrandon Leake says his overall goal is to spread a message that creates a more loving and gracious society.

15 minutes ago

Sac State Students Petition To Reopen Campus Vision CenterStudents are petitioning to reopen the center, which offers low-cost eye care.

48 minutes ago

Teen Aims To Help Homeless Women, ChildrenThe Boy Scout is looking to help those in need.

53 minutes ago

Family Displaced After Fire At Folsom HomeAll occupants got out of the home safely.

58 minutes ago

Yolo County Restaurants Enjoy First Weekend Of Limited Indoor DiningWith Yolo County moving back into the red tier, restaurants this weekend were again allowed to let diners back indoors at a limited capacity.

1 hour ago