WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With Yolo County moving back into the red tier, restaurants this weekend were again allowed to let diners back indoors at a limited capacity.

It was a Sunday dinner rush to say the least at Burgers and Brew in West Sacramento.

“It’s a good problem, though. It’s something that we welcome,” said Derar Zawaydeh, owner and partner at the restaurant.

Zawaydeh told CBS13 it’s been a great shot in the arm for them having customers dine in at 25 percent capacity this weekend.

“With the supply line, we are running out of stuff, basically. We haven’t gotten used to the idea of being busy, so we are lacking a lot of the stuff,” Zawaydeh said.

Some customers are more than willing to sit back inside.

“It felt really good to get out of the house and pretty much have a server serve you,” said Eric Chargualaf.

Some customers started inside but eventually moved back out.

“We’re used to sitting outside so it’s probably a little different sitting inside there, you know, being more confined,” said Danny Lopez.

Still, it’s a welcomed sight and sound having burgers and brews with an indoor option in Yolo County.

“That’s a great sign that we are nudging our way back, hopefully to normalcy,” Zawaydeh said.

Zawaydeh said they’re continuing to serve all orders – indoor, outdoor and takeout – in takeout containers. He said he’s been doing that since the start of the pandemic because he feels that it’s more sanitary for the restaurant and the customer.