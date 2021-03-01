SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 45-year-old Sacramento man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Dixon over the weekend, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver lost control of his SUV along the westbound side of the freeway past the Highway 113 split. The SUV eventually overturned – ejecting the driver out of the vehicle.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, officers say. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Exactly what led up to the driver losing control is still under investigation, but CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors.