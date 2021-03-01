YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials in Yolo County say more than 744 new crimes have been committed by people released under the $0 bail order.

Officials say one of those people is 37-year-old Jose Inda-Lopez of Davis. He has reportedly been arrested 17 times since last April for theft and drug-related crimes.

On April 17, 2020, Inda-Lopez was arrested for felony vehicle theft and released under the emergency bail order. Over the next eight months, officials say Inda-Lopez was arrested 10 more times and faced 11 separate misdemeanor and felony complaints. He entered a no-contest plea for three cases in December but was released the same day because he had credit for time served.

Since getting released on Dec. 11, Inda-Lopez has been arrested six more times, with four of the arrests happening within six days of each other.

Of those released on the $0 bail order, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office says 41% have been rearrested at least once.

The Emergency Bail Schedule was put in place statewide last April due to the pandemic. It was rescinded two months later in June, but the Yolo County Superior Court continues to use it and has indicated it will stay in effect until the pandemic is over.