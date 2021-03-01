SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of stabbing a woman to death off an American River bike trail has been convicted of murder.
Back in January 2020, Lora Hoagland was on the trail when she ran into Steven Wilson.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal To Get California Children Back In Classrooms
Prosecutors said Hoagland looked to be in distress, prompting Wilson to wrap her in his jacket and carry her off the bike trail. Wilson then set her down under a railroad pass and, without warning, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Hoagland.
Hoagland bled to death at the scene, prosecutors said. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, who was with him when they first ran into Hoagland on the trail, was the one who called police.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
Wilson was soon arrested. Officers said he had the same jacket that he had allegedly wrapped around Hoagland – which also had her blood on it.
On Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office announced Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder.MORE NEWS: Convicted Serial Killer Roger Kibbe, Known As ‘I-5 Strangler,’ Dead After Prison Attack
Wilson is now facing 61 years to life in prison. He is set to be sentenced on April 9.