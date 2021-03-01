  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a woman vandalized and shot at a parked vehicle in a Modesto neighborhood early Monday morning.

credit: Modesto Police Department

Modesto police say the unknown woman was walking through the neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. and started shooting at the rear of a vehicle on Poppypatch Drive.

The unoccupied vehicle was parked in a driveway next to another car. After firing a couple of shots, the suspect started vandalizing the vehicle, damaging the side mirror on the passenger side.

Video of the incident was captured by the homeowner’s surveillance camera and shows the woman wearing a large hooded sweatshirt and athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.