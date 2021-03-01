GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Grass Valley police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at an apartment complex Monday night.
The Grass Valley Police Department said the explosion happened in the 300 block of Sutton Way, just east of Highway 49. As of 9 p.m., the scene was under control and police say there is not any danger to the public.
Some residents in the apartment complex have been evacuated as officials investigate the scene.
No other information has been released. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.