SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a multi-billion dollar incentive Monday to get back to in-person learning within a month, starting with students up to second grade.
Parent Brandon Davis is chiming in on the governor's deal to get students back in class that is anticipated to get approved later this week.
“I think it’s a little too soon, maybe they should get the teachers vaccinated,” he said.
Empty walkways and classrooms could soon be a thing of the past, at least for the youngest students in the state who aren’t already back on campus.
The Sacramento City Teachers Association has been working on a plan with the district to get students back as soon as April 8, but under three conditions that include vaccinations, lower community spread and ventilation, which the union says the district is still working on.
“The first question is, coming back to what? Coming back how? So we want to work all those details, see what the conditions are,” said David Fisher, SCTA President.
So, what happens if unions and districts are still at odds come next month and teachers refuse to return? Newsom says the new money would give districts the flexibility with spending and getting personnel and resources if needed.
In the meantime, Sacramento City Unified says work is already being done that aligns with the requirements.
As for parents like Danielle Lackett, she thinks going back to in-person is needed.
“The kids are lacking right now. I think that they are not getting the socialization they need. I’m not a teacher, I don’t know how to go about the material. The online thing is kind of difficult to use at times,” she said.
SCTA anticipates safety conditions being met by next month. Below is a statement from Sac City Unified on the new reopening deal.
Regarding AB 86:
We are encouraged by today’s announcement by Governor Newsom and the Legislature to provide requirements and incentives for school reopenings, which aligns to the work that is already underway in our district. We are working diligently to reopen our campuses and have demonstrated that we will be ready to do so under local, state, and federal requirements, including those outlined in the bill. While we have announced a reopening date beginning April 8, we will consider the incentives and requirements as laid out in the bill announced today. We know many of our families are ready to return in person, and we look forward to offering them that choice.
Regarding Vaccinations (which is not included as part of AB 86 and is not a condition for reopening):
As of Friday evening, in partnership with Dignity Health and UC Davis Health, we have provided more than 3,200 vaccines to our community, including approximately 2,000 vaccinations for our SCUSD staff. Last week, we announced our targeted dates to reopen and outlined additional details of our Academic Model. As we begin this process to move forward to a safe reopening, we are overjoyed at the thought of welcoming students back in person. This last year has been difficult for our families, staff, and community. It is time for us to return together to better support our students in the classrooms where they need us.