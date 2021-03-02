WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspect shot and killed by West Sacramento police last week has been identified as 24-year-old Adam John Lundt.
The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says Lundt was a resident of West Sacramento. He was shot by police on Ikea Court last Thursday afternoon.
West Sacramento Police officers were called to the nearby Walmart parking lot for reports of a suspect armed with a knife then surrounded the suspect, Lundt, in his vehicle on Ikea Court.
Surveillance video obtained by CBS13 shows Lundt getting out of his car and rushing toward officers on the street. Police then opened fire, killing him.
Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness says officers likely prevented an even bigger tragedy, especially because of the number of people in the area at the time.
The Woodland Police Department and Yolo County District Attorney's Office will conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Body and dash-camera video of the incident has not yet been released.
The last fatal officer-involved shooting in West Sacramento was on Sept. 12, 2020, when officers shot and killed 88-year-old Robert Coleman.