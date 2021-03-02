RIPON (CBS13) — Officers were led on a chase that ended at the Ripon Elementary School playground late Tuesday morning, police say.
Ripon police say, just after 11 a.m., officers responded to the Schemper's Ace Hardware store to investigate a reported generator theft. The suspect ran towards the Ripon Christian Elementary School campus by the time officers arrived.
A little while later, staff at Ripon High School reported seeing the suspect on their campus – prompting authorities to place both Ripon High and Ripon Elementary on lockdown.
Officers went to try and contact the suspect, but he again ran off – this time onto the Ripon Elementary campus.
Eventually, officers were able to catch up to the suspect at the Ripon Elementary playground. Officers say the suspect – identified as 23-year-old Stockton resident Jordan Anderson – allegedly threatened to harm himself using a sharp wooden object. This prompted officers to deploy a less-lethal device that subdued Anderson.
Anderson was then taken into custody. He will first be medically evaluated but will later be booked into San Joaquin County Jail, police say.