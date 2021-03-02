  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Two children and an adult were injured in an explosion at a Grass Valley apartment complex Monday night.

Police say the explosion happened in an apartment unit in the 300 block of Sutton Way, east of Highway 49. It’s being investigated as a possible honey oil lab explosion.

“The butane honey oil labs are extremely dangerous, they’re extremely volatile and unpredictable. And it can take a very small ignition source to ignite a very small amount of butane. And in a structure like this, it could have leveled the structure depending on the amount of butane that was in the building,” Grass Valley Police Sergeant Dale Norvell said.

The three victims were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Police did not release the ages of the children.

Some residents in the Nevada Woods apartment complex were evacuated as officials investigate the scene. Building inspectors also responded to the complex to make sure the structure is safe. Officials say some residents may not be able to go back inside Monday night.

No other information about the explosion been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 