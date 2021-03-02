SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a live homemade bomb was found in front of a south Sacramento school office on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s Office detects and renders safe an explosive device at Ethel I. Baker Elementary School. PIO on scene.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 2, 2021
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Ethel I. Baker Elementary School around 8 a.m. after a school employee reported seeing a suspicious device. The device looked like it had a fuse, the employee said.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team soon responded to the school and discovered that it was indeed a live bomb with explosive materials like gas inside. A loaded “zip gun” (also known as a homemade or improvised weapon) was also found, the sheriff’s office says.
Staff had to evacuate the school and called families to tell them to keep their kids away.
The explosive has since been rendered safe, the sheriff’s office says.
An investigation is now underway.